Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $49.43 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

