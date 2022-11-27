Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 61.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

