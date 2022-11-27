Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.54. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

