Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,994,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 601,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

