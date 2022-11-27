Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

About Planet Fitness

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.