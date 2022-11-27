Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.34 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $411.36 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.