Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

About Eastman Chemical

NYSE EMN opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

