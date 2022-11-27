Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,502.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 53.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.