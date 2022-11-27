Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.44 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $4,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

