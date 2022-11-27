Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $299,619,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $378.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.52. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.