Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $299,619,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 102.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 96,366 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Abiomed by 6,034.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $378.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.52. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
