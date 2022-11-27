Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,606 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.35 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

