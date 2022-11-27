Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.59 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,068,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,941,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $309.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

