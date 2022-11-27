Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 243,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

