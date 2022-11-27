Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

