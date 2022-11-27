Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.30% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 709,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 217,181 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 484,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 349,549 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,852,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $23.41 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

