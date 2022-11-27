Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cummins were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

NYSE CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.91. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

