Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lennar were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. BRR OpCo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 424.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

