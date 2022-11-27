Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MAA. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $161.46 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.