Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,002,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

