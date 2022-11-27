Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

