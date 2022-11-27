Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,455 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 24,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 195,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

