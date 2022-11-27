Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 31,498 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,024,000 after purchasing an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

