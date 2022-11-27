Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 351 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after buying an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

