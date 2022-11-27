Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.