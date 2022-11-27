Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $573,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.