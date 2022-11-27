Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exelon were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

