Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after acquiring an additional 563,610 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.