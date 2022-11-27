Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.07 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

