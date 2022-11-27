Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amcor were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,336,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,388,800. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

