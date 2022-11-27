Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

