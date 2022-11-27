Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 24.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ecolab by 11.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $222,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $148.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

