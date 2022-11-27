Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.