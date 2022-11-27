Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 24,658 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.36% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $62.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

