Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 282 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after acquiring an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

REGN opened at $736.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $728.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.81.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

