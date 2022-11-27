Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,949 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $49.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

