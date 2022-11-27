Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,278 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after acquiring an additional 659,183 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 256,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 124,717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

