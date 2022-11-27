Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 940 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,073 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

