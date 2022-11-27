Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 3.4%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.32. 36,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,241,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Chico’s FAS Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $757.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

