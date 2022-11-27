China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 3,181 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

