Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.45. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday.

Chindata Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $2,785,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $11,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

