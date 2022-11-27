Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.45. Chindata Group shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 2,346 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday.
Chindata Group Stock Down 3.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Institutional Trading of Chindata Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $939,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chindata Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 904,914 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $2,785,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $11,438,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
