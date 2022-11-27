Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 4.3%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNYGet Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.50. 10,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 600,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KDNY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $144,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,528.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $436,556 over the last ninety days. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile



Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

