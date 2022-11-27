Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 4.3%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.50. 10,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 600,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
Several research firms have commented on KDNY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
