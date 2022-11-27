Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,513.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,470.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

