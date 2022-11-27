Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,513.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,470.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

