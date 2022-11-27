Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.05

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $35.95. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 244 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.