Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Gap Up to $35.05

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.05, but opened at $35.95. Chunghwa Telecom shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 244 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
