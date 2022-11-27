Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,770,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,492,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.