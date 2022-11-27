CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading Up 3.9%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.63 and last traded at $26.62. Approximately 3,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CINC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CinCor Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

