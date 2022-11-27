CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 1,065.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 115.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION opened at $10.43 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $578.13 million and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

