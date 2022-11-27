Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.06

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 11635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Circa Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

