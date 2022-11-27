Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after buying an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.91 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

