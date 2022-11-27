Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 81.9% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.