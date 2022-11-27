Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Trading Down 4.5%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 183,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,862,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $939,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 76.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $667,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

